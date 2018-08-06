Teen ‘in remarkable spirits’ after horror injury

NUDGEE College rugby player Alexander Clark is talking, alert and in "remarkable spirits" in hospital after surgery for his traumatic neck injury.

Clark, 15, is stable in intensive care at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and today's update from college principal Peter Fullagar included some positive signs.

"He is communicating, alert and in remarkable spirits," Mr Fullagar said in a facebook post to the Nudgee College school community.

Alexander Clark, 15, was injured and suffered a serious spinal injury playing schoolboy rugby. Picture: Chanel 7

"While Alexander's recovery is underway with the support from his medical team, we are realistic this may be a long journey.

"On behalf of the Clark family, I wish to express their appreciation for the overwhelming support they have received in the past 48 hours.

"They have been comforted and strengthened by the Nudgee College community response, as well as the show of support extended by schools and representatives of all educational sectors."

The injury happened during a match played at Nudgee College on Saturday. Pictured is a Nudgee team at the Boondall school’s grounds in July. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Clark was rushed by ambulance to hospital after an unfortunate accident in his 15Bs game for Nudgee against Ipswich Grammar last Saturday.

In the act of scoring a try, he was tackled by two cover defenders and was left prone after the awkward tumble that followed.

Today, the Nudgee College Leadership Team addressed all boys in Clark's Year 9, students in his Barrett House and his rugby teammates.

"We continue to offer counselling and support services," Fullagar said.

"A number of students and staff have visited Alexander today, this has lifted his spirits, and these visits will continue throughout the week."

Fullagar said "we will be fully supportive of any initiatives that review the safety of all rugby players."

"Mr and Mrs Clark have emphasised to me their support for the game of rugby, their empathy for the boys involved in the tackle, and their understanding that this was a tragic accident," Fullagar said.