GPC dredging project to begin in weeks

Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

WORK on the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project will start in weeks after the arrival of Hall Contracting's 65-metre long backhoe dredge, Woomera.

Hall Contracting is carrying out the Gladstone Ports Corporation dredging project, which aims to make it safer for large vessels coming into the port.

The project created 37 jobs.

"CVIP is a critical marine safety project that is the result of detailed planning and significant studies," GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said.

It is not expected to cause disruption to commercial or recreational marine traffic.

It will be subject to environmental monitoring, with data made available on GPC's website.

Data from a range of parameters including water quality, light-reaching sensitive receptors and fine sediments will be available for the duration of the project.