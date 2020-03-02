Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
News

GPC dredging project to begin in weeks

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project will start in weeks after the arrival of Hall Contracting's 65-metre long backhoe dredge, Woomera.

Hall Contracting is carrying out the Gladstone Ports Corporation dredging project, which aims to make it safer for large vessels coming into the port.

The project created 37 jobs.

"CVIP is a critical marine safety project that is the result of detailed planning and significant studies," GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said.

It is not expected to cause disruption to commercial or recreational marine traffic.

It will be subject to environmental monitoring, with data made available on GPC's website.

Data from a range of parameters including water quality, light-reaching sensitive receptors and fine sediments will be available for the duration of the project.

dredging gladstone harbour gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        740kg of rubbish dumped at Ballina creek

        premium_icon 740kg of rubbish dumped at Ballina creek

        News THE "unbelievable" incident happened just two weeks after a major fish kill in the same area.

        Regret that tattoo? There’s a fix for that

        premium_icon Regret that tattoo? There’s a fix for that

        News "It was basically a massive black blob that was the size of a hand"

        Long-awaited walk ‘supposed to be for everybody’

        premium_icon Long-awaited walk ‘supposed to be for everybody’

        News Not everyone is happy with the new plan to progress the coastal walk

        Coronavirus threat is close to home

        premium_icon Coronavirus threat is close to home

        News INFECTED Gold Coast woman worked at Australia Fair shopping centre.