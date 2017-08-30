Govt threatens to revoke Lismore's citizenship ceremony rights

The Federal Government has given Lismore City Council a stern warning about its move to change Australia Day celebrations.

THE Office for Immigration and Border Protection has threatened to revoke Lismore City Council's right to conduct citizenship ceremonies if it proceeds with its change the Australia Day date campaign.

Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Alex Hawke penned the warning in a letter to Mayor Isaac Smith on August 23 but it was sent to councillors via email on Wednesday afternoon.

It has been described by councillor Vanessa Ekins, who moved the notice of motion to change the Australia Day date at this month's council meeting, as "a knee jerk reaction” by "bully boys”.

"It's the Federal Government beating its chest,” Cr Ekins said.

Excerpts from the Office of Immigration's letter to Lismore City Council over its proposal to change the Australia Day date. Facebook

She said she may remove the second part of her motion which set out to 'identify more appropriate dates for holding Lismore citizenship ceremonies' to avoid endangering their ability to hold citizenship ceremonies.

"We do not want to jeopardise our citizenship ceremonies,” Cr Ekins said, who emphasised they are a crucial community event.

She denied the move to edit her motion was bowing to the Federal Government's demands.

"It's not bowing, it's acknowledging that we are at the beginning of a process,” Cr Ekins said.

That process she said is one she wants to be inclusive to get the entire community on board to make Australia Day more culturally inclusive for indigenous peoples.

Excerpts from the Office of Immigration's letter to Lismore City Council over its proposal to change the Australia Day date. Facebook

The letter came as no surprise to Deputy Mayor, Gianpiero Battista who said he didn't want to see the council deprived of its duty to conduct citizenship ceremonies like Yarra Council in Melbourne.

"It's a clear warning. It was expected because of what happened in Melbourne,” Cr Battista said.

Councillors Bill Moorhouse and Neil Marks had not yet seen the email and declined to comment until they had read the letter.

All Lismore City councillors, including Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith were contacted for comment.