Governor's empathy for Northern Rivers residents

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE: Members of the Lismore and Ballina CWA welcomed Linda Hurley, the wife of NSW Governor David Hurley, at an event at the Lismore CWA tea rooms on Thursday. Mrs Hurley led the ladies in a rousing version of You Are My Sunshine.

THERE was no fanfare, no media pack and certainly no crowds when the Governor of New South Wales David Hurley and his wife Linda visited Tumbulgum, Murwillumbah and Lismore this week.

The pair were in the region to honour their commitment to flood damaged communities by returning to the Northern Rivers area to meet with locals whose lives, homes and business were affected by the storms and floods.

On Thursday, accompanied by Thomas George MP, they visited Interelate, the CWA and the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, where they were given a tour of the flood damage by director Anita Bellman.

The Governor and Mrs Hurley said they were moved by the community spirit and tireless work by the recovery agencies in their previous visit.

"We wanted to get a sense of how the community is going and we are here to make sure the local community knows that the whole of the NSW will continue to support them in the recovery and repairs in the months to come," the Governor said.

"The people of the Northern Rivers area should be very proud of the work that they've done so far in recovering from the floods - but we know there is still a long road ahead."

The Governor recognised there are many challenges, especially for small business and educational institutions which must replace lost or damaged equipment which are crucial in delivering their services to the region.

IN TUNE: The Governor of NSW David Hurley and his wife Linda at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to view flood damage with NRC executive director Anita Bellman and Thomas George MP. Alison Paterson

"There's lots of drudgery ahead," he said.

"The Northern Rivers community has done an inspiring job to date and I'm sure will continue to do so."

Earlier Mrs Hurley and Mr George visited the Country Women's Association tea rooms where she was introduced to members from the Lismore and Ballina branches.

Then Mrs Hurley led the CWA member in a rousing chorus of You Are My Sunshine, which broke the ice ahead of afternoon tea.

"Thank you for all the sunshine the CWA brings to people's lives," she said.

Acting branch president Jan Clifford AOM, said members were thrilled to meet Mrs Hurley who with her husband, are patrons of the CWA NSW.