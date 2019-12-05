Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Government tweaks family court merger plan

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

THE attorney-general has reintroduced draft laws to merge the family and federal courts, insisting the plan has been tweaked in response to stakeholder warnings.

Peak legal groups had urged Christian Porter to abandon the plan, but he maintains it will help make the court system easier for families resolving disputes.

"The reforms in this bill are a valuable and vital piece of family law reform, and will play an important role in providing Australian families with an effective and much improved experience when navigating the family law system," he told the lower house on Thursday.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        premium_icon How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        News The service will operate seven days a week until the drought breaks with up to 12,000L per trip.

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:50 AM
        ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        premium_icon ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        News Julian Assange’s father will speak out at Mullumbimby and Nimbin

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Coles to pay dairy farmers $5.25m for allegedly misleading consumers

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:16 AM
        Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        premium_icon Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        News Briefs are yet to be served in the case against drug supply accused.