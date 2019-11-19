Menu
OUR HEROES: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service fireys and volunteers battling the blaze.
Government to hand out fire relief payments

Staff writers
19th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
IMMEDIATE financial assistance is available to residents worst-hit by the bushfires in targeted areas of the Scenic Rim council area.

The Personal Hardship Assistance payments totals $180 per person up to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more.

They are provided through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the payments were available on top of DRFA assistance, which had already been made available.

"The Personal Hardship Assistance grants give dignity to those worst-hit by helping them with their immediate needs," he said.

"We will stand shoulder to shoulder with these communities until they're back on their feet by making sure they have the support they need.

"Further assistance will be made available when we get a better idea of the fire damage."

For information on Personal Hardship Assistance and to check your eligibility, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

For information on Disaster Assistance (Primary Producers) Loans, Disaster Assistance (Essential Working Capital) Loans Scheme for Primary Producers, and Freight Subsidies contact Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 1800 623 946 or visit http://www.qrida.qld.gov.au

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government's Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

