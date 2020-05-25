Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLD! This government-leased property in Ballina has sold at auction for $870,001.
SOLD! This government-leased property in Ballina has sold at auction for $870,001.
News

Government-leased Ballina property sells for $870,001

Holly Cormack
25th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE government-leased commercial property, which hosts Northern NSW Local Health, has sold at auction last week for $870,001 on a 6.18 per cent yield.

The 265 sqm River Street building, which is securely leased to the NSW Government on a new 5 + 5 + 5 year lease, was in hot demand when it was listed for sale in Burgess Rawson's Flagship Portfolio Auction on May 19.

There were more than 130 enquiries and 40 contract requests for the commercial property, with six registered bidders and 24 total bids when it went under the hammer.

The property provides public health care services to a region of more than 300,000 residents and returns a net income of $53,725 pa + GST to the highest bidder.

The state-of-the-art asset, which is strategically located on the main street, includes three valuable car spaces on the title and has recently undergone a significant renovation by the government, tailored to suit their needs.

According to Burgess Rawson selling agents, the site is an ideal investment opportunity due to its strong tenant and prime location.

 

 

More stories

COUNTDOWN: Pubs counting down the days to reopen

Whales are back on the move

ballina commercial property northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cult’ leader’s bizarre instructions revealed

        premium_icon ‘Cult’ leader’s bizarre instructions revealed

        Offbeat SECRET emails have revealed a swim teacher – referred to as the reincarnation of Winston Churchill – has been leading Universal Medicine members in England.

        Surfer 'bashed against rocks', rescue crews called

        premium_icon Surfer 'bashed against rocks', rescue crews called

        News Rescue chopper, paramedics, police, surf life savers are on scene

        $6 million plan for future of Lennox Head

        premium_icon $6 million plan for future of Lennox Head

        News Big changes are on the cards for this seaside village

        Why there’s a craze for medicinal mushrooms

        premium_icon Why there’s a craze for medicinal mushrooms

        News FANCY some mushroom in your coffee? It could have health benefits.