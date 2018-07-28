Government departments shift into new building

NEW CONSTRUCTION: The newly built office block will house NSW department staff in Park Ave.

SEVENTY NSW department staff will occupy a new three-storey office block in the Coffs Harbour city centre from next week.

Staff from the NSW Department of Industry and Local Land Services will be based in the newly-constructed building at 30 Park Ave, built by C Build Constructions North Coast.

"The NSW Government is committed to supporting decentralisation and this new office will ensure Coffs Harbour-based government workers have facilities on par with metropolitan agencies," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"The office will not just be a place for public servants to work, but also provide a space where local businesses and industry can connect with the department's network of specialists."

NSW Department of Industry Deputy Secretary Shaun Smith said the new office will bring together staff from five locations and provide for collaboration and workspace that can now leverage the broader functions of the department.

The office will provide a modern and flexible workspace for our Coffs Harbour based staff and supports the Department of Industry's broader role in industry development and trade and investment," Mr Smith said.

"We expect that our investment in collaboration space and video conferencing equipment will make a real difference by connecting our people, our customers, small business and local industry to our state and international networks."

Government employees have today attended a welcome event at the new office, which included an Aboriginal Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony with Garlambirla Aboriginal Elder, Mark Flanders.