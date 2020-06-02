Government calls on public to help build a ‘Tech Hub’

The federal government said the ‘Digital Tech Hub’ was expected to be operational from late October 2020. Photo: File

THE Federal Government has opened a competitive tender process for the delivery of the new Regional Digital Technology Hub.

The new hub will support access for regional Australians in building digital capabilities.

Minister Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher and the Minister Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government, Mark Coulton, called for all interested providers to apply now for the design, build and operation of the state-of-the-art Digital Tech Hub.

Fletcher said Australians living in regional areas typically had lower levels of digital inclusion than those in metropolitan areas, scoring below the national average on access, affordability and digital ability.

"We understand that our regions have distinct digital needs and that those living in rural and remote Australia can face more barriers in finding the right solution for their communication needs," Minister Fletcher said.

"The Digital Hub will support regional Australians in building their digital capabilities and provide independent, factual information about the range of digital services and solutions available to them."

Minister Coulton said the hub was being developed in response to the 2018 Regional Telecommunications Review and that prospective applicants should focus on putting the needs of regional Australians first.

"The Digital Tech Hub will help regional Australians get the most out of their phones and internet," Coulton said.

"It will provide regional consumers with a range of practical resources from how to trouble-shoot mobile phone and internet issues right up to how to escalate faults with a connected service, and helping users understand their consumer rights."

The review recommended the development of an online technology hub to provide independent and factual information on digital choices to people in regional areas. The Review also recommended deploying technical advisors to provide on-the-ground support to connectivity.

The Digital Tech Hub is expected to be operational from late October 2020.

Interested parties have until Monday, July 6 2020 to submit applications to the competitive tender process.

For more information, visit the Austender website.