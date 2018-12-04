Government are not very 'appy': OPINION

It's very hard to keep up with technology when it changes much faster than governments can act.

IMAGINE if both sides of politics were in furious agreement about more things.

How easy would it be to get stuff done?

It's the final week of parliamentary sittings for the year and the Federal Government is set to ramp up passing laws to make it easier for law enforcement officials to tap into encrypted messages.

It sounds all rather high tech, but it's not.

They want to be able to tap into simple messaging apps like Whatsapp.

On the surface this seems like a pretty straightforward step.

If they can tap phones right now why not messaging apps?

Apparently, this great technical leap forward will help safeguard us against terrorism.

Until the terrorists download another app that the authorities have not included in the legislation or has even been thought of yet.

It's very hard to keep up with technology when it changes much faster than governments can act.

It's also clouded because government agencies have a habit of not being able to keep this data secure. So privacy is an issue.