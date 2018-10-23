Menu
FAN FAVOURITE: Zoe Hargrave, 4, of Alstonville at the show with fairy floss after checking out the showbags at the North Coast National held at the Lismore Showgrounds.
Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Oct 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:00 AM
AT FIRST glance, the food at the annual North Coast National looks pretty...un-carnival-like.

Gourmet Japanese? Arancini balls? Halloumi and tofu burgers?

This year's show does have the somewhat gourmet options you may find instead at a food festival, but according to show-goers the the old deep fried sausage on a stick is still a crowd favourite.

 

Barry Robinson - whose familys food van has been operating since 1965, said dagwood dogs and hot chips were the most popular food he offered, with hundreds of dagwoods expected to be sold.
Barry Robinson - whose family's food van has been operating since 1965, said dagwood dogs and hot chips were the most popular food he offered, with hundreds of dagwoods expected to be sold.

Anne-Marie Hargrave said dagwood dog was hands-down her and her family's favourite show treat.

"We're coming back tomorrow," she said.

Here are some of the goods on offer:

  • Loaded fries
  • Woodfired pizza
  • Baked potatoes
  • Donuts
  • Ice-cream dippin dots
  • Gourmet Japanese food
  • Hot Dogs
  • Corn
  • Waffles
  • Indian cuisine
  • Vegetarian stand offering halloumi and tofu burgers, and aranchini.

Highlights of today's show program

 

8am

Far North Coast Group One Cattle Junior Judging - Beef Ring

 

9am

Judging Interbreeds - Beef Ring

 

9am

Judging of The Dairy Spectacular - Animal Pavilion

 

9.30am

Boer Goat Judging - Market Ground

 

10am

Cavies Judging - Animal Pavilion

 

10am

Miniature Goat Judging - Animal Pavilion

 

10am

Hurford Hardwood Woodchop Challenge

 

Noon

Carcass judging and presentations - Beef ring

 

12.30pm

Judging of the Dairy Supreme Champion - Animal Pavilion

 

2pm

Chook Art Prize - Poultry Pavilion

 

5.45pm

Quad Bikes - Main Ring

 

6.15pm

Globe of Death (pictured above) - Main Ring

 

6.30pm

Quad Bikes and Anthem - Main Ring

 

6.40pm

Rodeo - Main Ring

 

8.30pm

Fireworks - Main Ring

