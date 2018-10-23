Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

FAN FAVOURITE: Zoe Hargrave, 4, of Alstonville at the show with fairy floss after checking out the showbags at the North Coast National held at the Lismore Showgrounds.

FAN FAVOURITE: Zoe Hargrave, 4, of Alstonville at the show with fairy floss after checking out the showbags at the North Coast National held at the Lismore Showgrounds. Marc Stapelberg

AT FIRST glance, the food at the annual North Coast National looks pretty...un-carnival-like.

Gourmet Japanese? Arancini balls? Halloumi and tofu burgers?

This year's show does have the somewhat gourmet options you may find instead at a food festival, but according to show-goers the the old deep fried sausage on a stick is still a crowd favourite.

Barry Robinson - whose family's food van has been operating since 1965, said dagwood dogs and hot chips were the most popular food he offered, with hundreds of dagwoods expected to be sold.

Anne-Marie Hargrave said dagwood dog was hands-down her and her family's favourite show treat.

"We're coming back tomorrow," she said.

Here are some of the goods on offer:

Loaded fries

Woodfired pizza

Baked potatoes

Donuts

Ice-cream dippin dots

Gourmet Japanese food

Hot Dogs

Corn

Waffles

Indian cuisine

Vegetarian stand offering halloumi and tofu burgers, and aranchini.

Highlights of today's show program

8am

Far North Coast Group One Cattle Junior Judging - Beef Ring

9am

Judging Interbreeds - Beef Ring

9am

Judging of The Dairy Spectacular - Animal Pavilion

9.30am

Boer Goat Judging - Market Ground

10am

Cavies Judging - Animal Pavilion

10am

Miniature Goat Judging - Animal Pavilion

10am

Hurford Hardwood Woodchop Challenge

Noon

Carcass judging and presentations - Beef ring

12.30pm

Judging of the Dairy Supreme Champion - Animal Pavilion

2pm

Chook Art Prize - Poultry Pavilion

5.45pm

Quad Bikes - Main Ring

6.15pm

Globe of Death (pictured above) - Main Ring

6.30pm

Quad Bikes and Anthem - Main Ring

6.40pm

Rodeo - Main Ring

8.30pm

Fireworks - Main Ring