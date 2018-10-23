Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show
AT FIRST glance, the food at the annual North Coast National looks pretty...un-carnival-like.
Gourmet Japanese? Arancini balls? Halloumi and tofu burgers?
This year's show does have the somewhat gourmet options you may find instead at a food festival, but according to show-goers the the old deep fried sausage on a stick is still a crowd favourite.
Barry Robinson - whose family's food van has been operating since 1965, said dagwood dogs and hot chips were the most popular food he offered, with hundreds of dagwoods expected to be sold.
Anne-Marie Hargrave said dagwood dog was hands-down her and her family's favourite show treat.
"We're coming back tomorrow," she said.
Here are some of the goods on offer:
- Loaded fries
- Woodfired pizza
- Baked potatoes
- Donuts
- Ice-cream dippin dots
- Gourmet Japanese food
- Hot Dogs
- Corn
- Waffles
- Indian cuisine
- Vegetarian stand offering halloumi and tofu burgers, and aranchini.
Highlights of today's show program
8am
Far North Coast Group One Cattle Junior Judging - Beef Ring
9am
Judging Interbreeds - Beef Ring
9am
Judging of The Dairy Spectacular - Animal Pavilion
9.30am
Boer Goat Judging - Market Ground
10am
Cavies Judging - Animal Pavilion
10am
Miniature Goat Judging - Animal Pavilion
10am
Hurford Hardwood Woodchop Challenge
Noon
Carcass judging and presentations - Beef ring
12.30pm
Judging of the Dairy Supreme Champion - Animal Pavilion
2pm
Chook Art Prize - Poultry Pavilion
5.45pm
Quad Bikes - Main Ring
6.15pm
Globe of Death (pictured above) - Main Ring
6.30pm
Quad Bikes and Anthem - Main Ring
6.40pm
Rodeo - Main Ring
8.30pm
Fireworks - Main Ring