GOTCHA: Rogue truckies nabbed by law enforcement

THERE has been a small win for Ulmarra residents in their fight against rogue truck drivers sounding their horns.

On Monday, Traffic and Highway Patrol police attached to Grafton were doing speed tests on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra when a B-Double truck drove past.

Police say the truck was detected going more than the limit of 50km/h about 3.30am.

"The 38-year-old male driver was then observed and heard to sound the vehicle horn for a sustained period of time in excess of five seconds for no apparent reason," police said.

"The driver was stopped and subsequent checks of both the vehicle and drivers work diary revealed a number of offences.

"The driver was breached for Exceed speed limit (Class C vehicle), Unnecessary noise, 2 x Work diary and 2 x Vehicle defect offences.

"In addition, police have been investigating another heavy vehicle driver alleged to have been committing similar offences throughout the night whilst travelling through Ulmarra about two weeks ago.

"As a result of the chain of responsibility on the organisation this driver worked for, action has been taken against him for those issues identified."

NSW Police Force have been working with the Ulmarra community to reduce these type of incidences occurring and thank them for their help so far.

The stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway started several weeks ago after multiple complaints about trucks speeding and sounding their horns in the late hours of the night and early hours of the morning.