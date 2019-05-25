Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
TV

GoT star’s surprising new look

25th May 2019 10:52 AM

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has changed her look following the ending of the hit HBO show.

While in London doing press for her upcoming X-Men movie - Dark Phoenix - the actress showed off the dramatic new style via hair stylist Christian Wood's Instagram.

The actress as Sansa Stark in GoT.
The actress as Sansa Stark in GoT.

 

Though it's not clear if the bangs are a permanent fixture, fans of the 23-year-old actress were quick to comment on the new hairdo, many of whom applauded it.

"The best she's ever looked. So stunning!" said one fan.

"She looks amazing," commented a second.

"LOVE!" wrote a third.

Other Hollywood stars have tried out bangs in recent months. Miley Cyrus recently opted for a Hannah Montana-inspired hairdo, while model Kendall Jenner teased the look on Instagram in February.

Turner - whose tattoo of a direwolf was actually a major spoiler all along for the outcome of House Stark - isn't the only Thrones actress to debut a new look following the show's end.

Maisie Williams, too, tried something new: going blonde. She showed off her new locks on Instagram last week.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Turner's makeover comes after she hit back at disgruntled fans who criticised the show's finale and created a petition demanding a do-over.

The petition wracked up nearly 1.4 million signatures since it was circulated after the penultimate episode.

"It's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots," Turner said in an interview with The New York Times.

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish," she continued, "and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it."

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
game of thrones sophie turner tv show

Top Stories

    Horror fall off balcony led to woman's true calling

    premium_icon Horror fall off balcony led to woman's true calling

    Business AFTER "dramatic” surgery and the realisation she would never walk again, Katherine McCallum decided it was time to start her own business.

    Have your say on controversial bus interchange plan

    premium_icon Have your say on controversial bus interchange plan

    Council News Bus Interchange Upgrade would aim to provide an interchange precinct

    'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    premium_icon 'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    News "They completely fabricated a 'village run by cult' story"