This little doggo Lulu is at the Northern Rivers Animal Services, and needs a home. Contributed
Got room for a furry little friend in your life?

3rd Jan 2019 8:00 AM

VOLUNTEERS at Northern Rivers Animal Services have had little time to put their feet up and pop the champagne corks over the Christmas/ New Year period.

The rescue service said; "It seems that as our summer days have heated up, so too have our feline friends with many kitten litters turning up at NRAS”.

Foster carers have also been busy with the six pooches that have come into their care, needing forever homes.

To kick-start 2019, NRAS will hosts its January Adoption Day, this Saturday at it's Rescue Shelter at 61 Piper Drive, Ballina.

The shelter will be open to the public from 10:00am - 1:00pm to meet some of the beautiful animals available for adoption. Once again, the NRAS volunteers will be offering $10 dog nail clipping or $10 microchipping.

All NRAS animals are vet checked, vaccinated, microchipped and de-sexed prior to adoption.

For further details on the animals available or to download an adoption questionnaire, go to the website; call the office weekdays 10:00am - 4:00pm on 6681 1860 or send an email .

