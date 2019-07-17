GoT fans fuming over record Emmy noms
THE2019 Emmy Award nominations are out - and Game of Thrones is leading the pack with a whopping 32 nods.
The New York Post reports that since the final season was controversial, some of the choices within these categories are already igniting fires online.
"Emmy folks nominate the series finale of Game of Thrones, possibly the worst episode in the whole series, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series," one fan said on Twitter.
Another said, "LMFAOOOO THE GAME OF THRONES SERIES FINALE GOT AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING WRITING. The #Emmys are a F**KING JOKE"
It's debatable whether or not the series finale, The Iron Throne, was the worst episode of the entire series - Season 5's Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken is also a low point.
Meanwhile Julia Louis Dreyfus is on course to make Emmys history.
The star has has won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series six times at the Emmys, beating out Candice Bergen and Don Knotts for most Emmys won by a performer in a single role for Veep.
Louis-Dreyfus has taken home eight Emmy statuettes overall, tying Cloris Leachman for the most ever won by an actor.
Now she has been nominated for Veep's final season and has the chance to become the most awarded actor ever at the Emmys.
Standing in her way are Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Natasha Lyonee for Russian doll, Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.
Other big nom totals today: defending Comedy Series champ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17) and When They See Us (16).
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Russian doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Object
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Emma Stone, Maniac
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jody Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey ,Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk When They See Us
Paul Dano Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams When They See Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones The Handmaid's Tale
Jessica Lange American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad This Is Us
Cicely Tyson How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten Game of Thrones
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol Veep
John Mulaney Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert