Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in season 8, episode 2 of Game of Thrones.
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in season 8, episode 2 of Game of Thrones. Supplied
TV

GoT fans freak out over Arya and Gendry

Seanna Cronin
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM

THERE was a stand-out moment in today's new episode of Game of Thrones, which some fans have labelled another 'filler' ahead of the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell, that has fans in a spin.

*Warning this story contains spoilers for episode two of season eight*.

In last week's season premiere, Arya Stark and Gendry were reunited for the first time since season three.

Back then she was just a girl, but now the youngest surviving Stark is all grown up and fans picked up on the sexual tension between her and Gendry in the forge of Winterfell - where he's been busy making dragon glass and Valyrian steel weapons for the fight against the Night King and his army of the undead.

Today's episode confirmed viewers were not imagining things, with the looming battle against the Night King inspiring all of the people at Winterfell to consider their final arrangements.

After telling Gendry to get a move on with her dragon glass weapon, Arya grills him on how many women he's been with.

When he finally admits the number - three - and the fact that he's Robert Baratheon's bastard, Arya tells him "we're probably going to die soon, I want to know what it's like before that happens".

Their hook-up is a major talking point on social media, with fans revealing mixed feelings about a character they've seen grow up on their screens over the past decade.

 

 

 

 

editors picks foxtel game of thrones game of thrones season 8 television

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

    Breaking SURFERS found the man and brought him to shore, where ambulance crews started CPR but were unsucessful.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM
    Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    premium_icon Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    Breaking The Northern Rivers festival was moved to Queensland

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:04 PM
    New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    premium_icon New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    Business This is not your traditional wine bar -- it's even better

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    premium_icon If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    Opinion You go to Bluesfest to listen to the music

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM