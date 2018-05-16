Menu
FIREARMS AMNESTY: Between July 1 and September 30, 2018, people can hand over unregistered firearms and related items without penalty at their local police station.
News

Got a gun in your shed or garage? Time to hand it in

Alison Paterson
by
16th May 2018 11:00 AM

ANYONE with an unregistered firearm in their farm shed, home garage or attic can hand it in to police without penalty from July 1 during the 2018 state-wide firearms amnesty.

Police Minister Troy Grant said this year's campaign hoped to follow the success of last year's national campaign.

During the 2017 National Firearms Amnesty, more than 26,700 firearms and firearm-related items were handed in for destruction, sale and registration in NSW, prompting another operation to further reduce the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms in the community.

Authorities received around 2500 fully-automatic or semi-automatic guns that were previously unaccounted for and 2900 handguns, according to the National Firearms Amnesty report.

Among the devastating collection of weapons handed in were some bizarre historical oddities, but there was also a selection of worrying high-powered firearms.

Anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item in their possession will have the chance to legally dispose, or register it without penalty between July 1 and September 30.

Lismore Northern Star

