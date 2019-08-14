Menu
STUNNING: This gorgeous Coopers Shoot property sold for more than $3 million last week.
Property

Gorgeous country estate sells for more than $3 million

Harrison Astbury
by
14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
ONE of the most impressive homes sold on the Northern Rivers in quite a while belongs to 45 Prior Drive in Coopers Shoot.

Sold by Michael Gudgeon of Ray White, Byron Bay, on August 9, this country estate has to be seen to be believed.

Set on six acres of rolling green hills, 45 Prior Drive boasts 180 degree hinterland views with a pavilion-style open plan.

While there are two bedrooms in the main residence, there are two more in the self-contained guest house to keep the in-laws close... but not that close.

"Designed to have a sense of space and a remarkable connection with the land,” according to the listing, 45 Prior Drive features a wrap-around balcony and a sizeable kitchen with granite counter tops.

This home is just 11 years old and was built by Greg Lyon Constructions.

Overall, it was another strong week for property sales on the Northern Rivers, with five homes in total selling for more than $1 million.

The other nine properties in the top ten property sales were:

  • $1,860,000: 2 Brooklet Road, Newrybar - George & Fuhrmann, Bangalow
  • $1,240,000: 1/51 Pacific Parade, Lennox Head - Lois Buckett, Lennox Head
  • $1,180,000: 21 Kellie-Ann Crescent, Lennox Head - McGrath, Ballina
  • $1,060,000: 31 Beach Avenue, South Golden Beach - Chincogan, Mullumbimby
  • $890,000: 17 Station Street, Mullumbimby - Chincogan, Mullumbimby
  • $800,000: 18A Warrambool Road, Ocean Shores - Chincogan, Mullumbimby
  • $775,000: 16 George Pearse Place, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $760,000: 417 Pimlico Road, Pimlico - McGrath, Ballina
  • $650,000: 2/1 Megan Crescent, Lennox Head - LJ Hooker, Lennox Head

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.

byron bay real estate byron shire coopers shoot northern rivers property property sales
