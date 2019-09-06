Gordon has milked out a century with hard work

MILKING between 100 and 150 cows twice a day didn't do Gordon Elvery any harm.

The Alstonville man, now living at the Adventist aged-care facility at Alstonville, but who still owns a farm, celebrated his 100th birthday on September 6.

Gordon was born in Lismore.

He is a farming man and was working in the Nimbin area when he enlisted into the army with his brother Selwyn in 1942, serving five years during the Second World War.

He married Shirley on March 28, 1959, and the couple, who had four children, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 28, 2009, before Shirley sadly passed away in August that year.

Gordon remembers milking between 100 to 150 cows at 5.30am, then again in the afternoon.

He share-farmed with his brother-in-law before he purchased a farm at Bartletts Lane, Meerschaum Vale.

He later purchased a farm at Fosters Lane, Rous Mill, off Dalwood Road, which he still owns.

He was living at home independently until late last year when he went into the Adventist aged-care facility for some respite, and his family insisted he stay -- though he looks like he could still milk a few cows.

And he puts down the hard work on the farm as one of the reasons for his longevity -- there also are some genetics at play as his sister lived to 103.

"I've been really fortunate my health is so good,” he said.

"I have no regrets in my life.

"Everything I've done, I'm happy about it.”

Gordon attended Lismore Church of Christ over the years, he is a member of the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch, and also spent time with the House With No Steps at Summerland House Farm.

He is having a second birthday party at the Alstonville Uniting Church Hall tomorrow with members of the sub-branch, the Tibouchina RSL Day Club and family.