GET READY: The first Just Crazy Bargains shop in NSW will open at Goonellabah Village next week. Pictured are Manger Toni Harriman and Assistant Manager Juz Towner.
Goonellebah gets first NSW Just Crazy Bargains

Francis Witsenhuysen
8th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
ALL hands are on deck to stock the shelves of Goonellebah's newest business ahead of its opening next week.

The first Just Crazy Bargains Store to open its doors in New South Wales will take the place of the old Dollars and Sense store at Goonellebah Village.

Expanding the one stop discount shop across the border was a long-term goal for Just Crazy Bargains owner Sunil Khatri, who revealed the grand-opening target date of Thursday, November 15 would smash all previous store-opening records.

"This is the fastest store we've every opened," Mr Khatri said.

"It's been just over two months since the day we looked at the space, we thought the size of the shop was good and I thought the area could do with a good discounter.

"We've just pushed everyone to the limits to get this shop opened this side of Christmas.

"The way it was going, we would have opened a week before Christmas. The new team of about 10 staff has been great."　

Opening his first store in Ipswich in 1992, Mr Khatri said business had grown steadily, with a total of five stores currently operating in South East Queensland.

"It's been fun and great," he said.

We've had a very good bunch of crew working with us over the years, a lot of the managers have been with us for 10 to 15 years."

He said listening to the market was what set Just Crazy Bargains aside from similar businesses.

"After 25 years in business we've based our business to cater to our customers," he said.

"Because we are small enough, we can change the direction of purchasing very quickly.

"Our managers take on a lot of responsibility in terms of purchasing so we are more hands on. We don't have a corporate structure where there are buyers involved."

He said the range on offer was huge.

"You can come and buy anything you need for a party, we have large craft range - in Brisbane we are well- known for our craft range.

"We have a big range of every day consumerable products and a very good range in hardware, the pricing is always good."

Find the new Just Crazy Bargains Store at 3 Simeoni Dr, Goonellebah Village.

