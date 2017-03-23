Goonellabah stabbing accused hid bloody knife from police

A GOONELLABAH man will face trial over a brutal stabbing last year after which he allegedly cleaned and hid a bloody knife.

Derek John McMann appeared via video link from Long Bay Correctional Centre for his arraignment in the Lismore District Court on Wednesday, where the 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to several charges relating to the incident on July 21.

It is alleged that about 11.30pm outside a suburban Goonellabah residence McMann wounded Donald Power with intent to cause grievious bodily harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

To the lesser alternative charge of recklessly wounding Mr Power in company, he pleaded guilty.

His co-accused to the latter charge is Newcastle woman Tracy Lee King, also 46, who was allegedly involved in the assault.

It's alleged the three knew each other and had become involved in an argument which turned violent.

McMann is also charged with intending to pervert the course of justice, and attempting to mislead a judicial tribunal, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege he cleaned the victim's blood from the ground and then cleaned the blood from the knife. He then allegedly hid the knife, knowing it would be required as evidence.

His trial date was set for August 14, and is estimated to run for five days.