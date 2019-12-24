Goonellabah man in court on aggravated sexual assault charges

Police arrested a Goonellabah man, 20, who will face curt on aggrevated sexual assult charges in Lismore Court.

A MAN will face court today charged over an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Lismore at the weekend.

Officers from Richmond Police District allege around 2.30am on Sunday 22 December 2019, a 54-year-old woman was sitting on the front veranda of a home on Ewing St, Lismore, when she was approached by an unknown man.

It’s alleged the man, 20, grabbed the woman and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman continued to struggle free before the man then fled the scene.

The woman ran to a relative’s home a short distance away and called police.

Officers arrived and established a crime scene and following extensive inquiries, about 6.30pm Monday December, 22, attended a home in Goonellabah, and arrested a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault inflict actual bodily harm, two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of aggravated enter dwelling with intent.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court on Tuesday December, 24 2019.