Goonellabah man caught drink driving at 159km/h on highway

A Goonellabah man has been arrested after Glenn Innes Highway Patrol officers caught him speeding and driving under the influence.

A Goonellabah man has been refused bail after he was caught driving almost 60km/h over the speed limit in Glencoe over the weekend.

Officers from Glen Innes Highway Patrol detected a red Hyundai SUV travelling on the New England Highway in Glencoe at 159km/h in a 100km/h zone at about 7pm on February 27.

Officers stopped the vehicle and the 38-year-old man driving the vehicle returned a positive road side breath test.

He was placed under arrest for the purpose of a breath analysis.

The driver returned a reading of 0.212, a high range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

He was charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, driving in a manner dangerous to the public, driving with High Range PCA and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and will appear at Armidale Local Court at a later date.