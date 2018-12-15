Goonellabah hoping to continue their good form

THE Goonellabah Gunnas will be working towards another win in Far North Coast softball today when they play Workers Wild Turkeys at Albert Park, Lismore.

Gunnas have been in good form with a confident win over Byron Bay Redsox last weekend.

With the likes of home run king Zac Poulton and the talent of shortstop and big-hitting Jody Foster, they will be difficult to beat.

Goonellabah has a mix of youth and experience and it's the skills of Trish Claydon, Sharon Foster, Leanne Lovett and Suellen Pursche that have steered the team to their recent wins.

Workers have had tough opponents in their past four outings, playing the top four teams in Rous Warriors, Dodgers Demons, Ballina Sharks and Rous Rangers.

They will need to improve and be keen to forge a win.

Workers will be without all-rounders Gaynor Palmer and Sebastan Banister so they will rely on Shay Kelly, Lauren Forrester, Carmen Thomas and Lyn McDonald to spearhead their attack and defence.

Dodgers Demons continue to bulldoze their way through the competition with a decisive win over Casino Cougars last weekend.

Stalwart Kayleen Shailes has her team at its peak with Chris Rose, Brooke Wilson and Belinda Stratford part of their success.

Junior player Luke Zimmermann has come along well - guided by Shailes - and will be one of the team's key batters when they take on Ballina Hammerheads.

Hammerheads have been unlucky several times, going down by only a couple of runs.

Hannah Graham has developed into a strike pitcher under the guidance of her pitching coach Michelle Lucas.

The inclusion of Johanna Presgrave has lifted the team with the support of youngsters Julia Lucas, Dayna Carey-Knight and Graham, who are coming through as the next generation of softballers.

All will play a pivotal role today.

In other games, Woodburn Wonders will have to be at their best when they take on Rous Warriors; Rous Rangers should account for Byron Bay Redsox; and Ballina Sharks would be expected to dominate Casino Cougars.

In Division Grey, a close tussle is on the cards between Workers Mighty Ducks and Ballina Gummies, while Rous Rogues and Rous Rascals will also do battle.