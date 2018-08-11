Goonellabah hanging on in the hunt for semi-finals

Alex Kempnich put in solid performances in both premier and reserve games for Byron Bay last weekend.

GOONELLABAH coach John Eakin says his side is out to put its home hoodoo to bed in the Hornets' Far North Coast premier division soccer clash with Byron Bay at Weston Park today.

The Hornets will host Byron Bay in their final home game of the season as they go in search of an elusive first home win.

Eakin said while his side's home form had been frustrating this year, he was confident they would get the job done this afternoon.

"I think we shot ourselves in the foot earlier in the season,” he said.

"We had a big club day with about five home games and we decided to play on a really wet field, which we dug up and have found hard to repair ever since.

"It's left us with quite a bumpy pitch which doesn't suit the nice passing game we like to play but hopefully we can change that this weekend.

"We have an old boys' day on at the club so there will be a big crowd and I think that will really lift us to be that little bit better.”

Goonellabah is seventh on the ladder but just two points shy of fourth-placed Alstonville in a congested middle part of the competition that has four teams in a tight battle.

Eakin said his side was treating every match as a must-win as they continued their pursuit of a fourth successive finals appearance.

"For us every game's a grand final and that started last week against Bangalow,” he said.

"We'll go in with the same mentality, that it's must-win.

"Mathematically it mightn't be so desperate but there's so much going on in the next few weeks with teams taking points off of each other that anything's possible.”

Elsewhere, premiers Richmond Rovers host sixth-placed Bangalow at Nielson Park, East Lismore, today.

Tomorrow Alstonville travel to face a Lennox Head side in need of a win re to keep their finals hopes alive while the second-placed South Lismore host fifth-placed Thistles.