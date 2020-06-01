Goonellabah boys arrested after dumping stolen car

TEENS ARRESTED: Richmond Police District said officers arrested two young teenage boys on various charges in Goonellabah on Sunday May 31.

TEENS ARRESTED: Richmond Police District said officers arrested two young teenage boys on various charges in Goonellabah on Sunday May 31.

A PAIR of teenage boys were arrested on Sunday night in what police allege was was a stolen vehicle.

Officers from Richmond Police District said that about 8pm last night, they observed a stolen vehicle travelling along Ballina Road.

The vehicle was located after it abandoned a short time later in Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah.

Police established a perimeter and located two Goonellabah boys, aged 14 and 15.

They were arrested and conveyed to Lismore Police Station. where they faced various charges.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was charged with being carried in conveyance without the consent of the owner, and dishonestly obtain property by deception (fail to pay for fuel).

The 15-year-old was charged with drive conveyance without the consent of the owner and never held licence.

Both boys were bail refused to appear before Lismore Children's Court today.