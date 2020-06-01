Menu
TEENS ARRESTED: Richmond Police District said officers arrested two young teenage boys on various charges in Goonellabah on Sunday May 31.
Goonellabah boys arrested after dumping stolen car

Alison Paterson
1st Jun 2020 9:15 AM
A PAIR of teenage boys were arrested on Sunday night in what police allege was was a stolen vehicle.

Officers from Richmond Police District said that about 8pm last night, they observed a stolen vehicle travelling along Ballina Road.

The vehicle was located after it abandoned a short time later in Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah.

Police established a perimeter and located two Goonellabah boys, aged 14 and 15.

They were arrested and conveyed to Lismore Police Station. where they faced various charges.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was charged with being carried in conveyance without the consent of the owner, and dishonestly obtain property by deception (fail to pay for fuel).

The 15-year-old was charged with drive conveyance without the consent of the owner and never held licence.

Both boys were bail refused to appear before Lismore Children's Court today.

