Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BlazeAid leave Casino and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow bids them goodbye. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
BlazeAid leave Casino and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow bids them goodbye. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Community

Goodbye BlazeAid volunteers and thanks for the fencing

Susanna Freymark
6th Apr 2020 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN OCTOBER last year, volunteers from across several states set up camp at Casino Showground.

The BlazeAid volunteers, with an average age of 65 years, came to the region after the devastating Busbys Flat fire.

Some stayed for a week, others for months, erecting new fences on fire damaged properties..

Now they need to return to them home and 'stay at home' like the rest of us.

During the five months there have been more than 300 BlazeAid volunteers adding up to 3,931 days of work where they fenced 280kms and cleared another 100kms.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow thanked the first co-ordinators who set the camp up Gilbert and Jannine and the final ones Greg and Mandy for their leadership and contribution during their time overseeing the operations.

"Between them Ron Murphy 'Spud' filled the position," Mr Mustow said.

"Spud went above and beyond what was required for the role and became a friend of many."

The mayor thanked every person, organisation, club and business that supplied food, materials and labour.

"Thank you for your involvement in making the BlazeAid family feel welcome in the Richmond Valley," he said.

BlazeAid said the council was the most obliging and cooperative council they had ever dealt with and the assistance received was outstanding.

BlazeAid also had camps in Ewingar and Woodenbong.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SURVIVORS: Heritage stores fight back against coronavirus

        premium_icon SURVIVORS: Heritage stores fight back against coronavirus

        News LONG-established Northern Rivers businesses have been through wars and depressions, and are working to survive COVID-19.

        Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach in 4WDs

        premium_icon Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach in 4WDs

        News LOCALS concerned this may lead to the closure of the beach.

        Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        premium_icon Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        News NSW Health urged everyone who can be vaccinated to do so

        Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        premium_icon Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        News KYOGLE family-owned business has revealed big plans for the future.