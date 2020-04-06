Goodbye BlazeAid volunteers and thanks for the fencing

IN OCTOBER last year, volunteers from across several states set up camp at Casino Showground.

The BlazeAid volunteers, with an average age of 65 years, came to the region after the devastating Busbys Flat fire.

Some stayed for a week, others for months, erecting new fences on fire damaged properties..

Now they need to return to them home and 'stay at home' like the rest of us.

During the five months there have been more than 300 BlazeAid volunteers adding up to 3,931 days of work where they fenced 280kms and cleared another 100kms.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow thanked the first co-ordinators who set the camp up Gilbert and Jannine and the final ones Greg and Mandy for their leadership and contribution during their time overseeing the operations.

"Between them Ron Murphy 'Spud' filled the position," Mr Mustow said.

"Spud went above and beyond what was required for the role and became a friend of many."

The mayor thanked every person, organisation, club and business that supplied food, materials and labour.

"Thank you for your involvement in making the BlazeAid family feel welcome in the Richmond Valley," he said.

BlazeAid said the council was the most obliging and cooperative council they had ever dealt with and the assistance received was outstanding.

BlazeAid also had camps in Ewingar and Woodenbong.