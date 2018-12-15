Good weather gives skate comp a Fair Go

SKATE ALONG FOR ACTION: The Fair Go skateboarding competition is on in Ballina on Saturday. Pictured is Reef Webster competing in a previous event.

IT'S take two for the Fair Go skateboard competition in Ballina.

This year's event had been scheduled to be held in October, but was postponed due to rain.

But it's now on this Saturday, from 9am through to about 6.30pm, at the Ballina skatepark at Missingham Park.

This is the 19th year the event has been held in Ballina.

It originally was held in the car park at Ballina Fair to raise awareness of the need for a skate park in Ballina.

The event is now organised by Tony Chavez, the owner of TruckStop Sk8 in Ballina.

He has previously said this year's competition will see equal prizemoney awarded to male and female competitors, and he understood it was the first time a skate competition anywhere in the world had offered parity in the prizes.

This follows the lead of the World Surf League which had earlier announced next year's male and female competitors would be competing for equal prizemoney.

The Fair Go skate competition will see male and female competitors from eight through to opens showcase their skills at the Ballina skatepark.

Registrations for competitors are available online or on the day.

For those wanting to watch the action, food and drinks will be available.

Email truckstopsk8 @gmail.com or see liveheats.com/events/ 935/registration.