Community rallies for Paige after life-saving operation

SING LOUDER: At Coraki Christmas carols, the crowd sings Waltzing Matilda for Coraki girl Paige Humphreys recovering in Chicago.
by Susanna Freymark

THE crowd of well wishers sang Waltzing Matilda on the banks of the Richmond River at Coraki. They were singing for Paige Humphreys who had a lifesaving liver blockage operation in the United States last month.

The video of the singing will be emailed to Paige so she can be with her community despite the thousands of kilometres between them.

The community and Casino and International Lions clubs raised money to get Paige to Dr Superina who specialises in her unusual condition.

While the operation has been successful, Paige and her family will stay in Chicago until February.

Paige's aunt Roz McMahon said it had been a stressful time for the family.

"A couple of days ago Paige showed signs of bleeding," Ms McMahon said.

"A team of fifteen surgeons and doctors rallied round."

Ms McMahon was "super-proud" of the fundraising by the community and that her own children saw what happens when you dream big like her brother Andrew Humphreys.

"Hats off to Andy. Right from day dot he was responsible for Paige being alive."

The family believe Paige's condition was caused by a staph infection in her bellybutton soon after birth. Because the operation could be performed in Australia, albeit with less chance of success, no funding was available to help the family take their 11-year-old daughter to experts overseas.

St Joseph's School principal held up a sign to Paige from her classmates.

She'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me will digitally waft to Paige as she recovers.

