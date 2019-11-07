Menu
Cane harvester on Windermere Road.
Cane harvester on Windermere Road.
Good start to season for cane community

Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
7th Nov 2019 1:01 AM
A BRIGHT start to the cane planting season has followed on from a disappointing harvest.

The cane harvest at MSF Sugar was six week shorter than usual in Maryborough thus year, thanks to the lack of rain faced by growers across the region.

Maryborough and District Canegrowers chairman Jeff Atkinson said the rain that fell in October had helped growers get off to a good start, although more was always welcome.

This year's harvest was 592,000 tonnes, well short of last year's bumper crop, which was almost 800,000 tonnes.

He said increased water storage and irrigation opportunities in the region would go a long way to ensuring every year was a bumper crop for the region.

International sugar prices had also impacted on local growers, he said, but relief could be on the horizon.

"The price has been down, not where the growers want it," Mr Atkinson said.

"There looks to be relief around the corner."

With cane growers around the globe facing smaller crops, less production and higher demand was having a positive impact on sugar prices.

