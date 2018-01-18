Good sports of all ages wanted

GOOD SPORTS: It's the time of year when sporting codes are looking for new players, officials and supporters.

IT'S the time of year when many sporting codes are looking to recruit new players, officials and supporters.

While there are dozens of exciting options, here's an idea of the clubs welcoming new recruits.

AFL

Northern Eagles Pre-season training for season 2018 commences on Thursday 25 January at Cavanbah Centre, Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay at 5.30pm.

All Under 14 and Under 16 Boys interested in playing for the Northern Rivers Eagles in the Gold Coast Juniors Competition are welcome.

Players to bring runners, football boots, and mouth guards to all sessions. If you have any queries about training please contact Jacob on 0432 434 838 or aflnrj@gmail.com

BASKETBALL

On February 5, Lismore Basketball Association will host a sign-on day for all new and existing members who want to play in the 2018 junior competition.

4:30pm Primary school aged children, years 3-6, 5:30pm High school aged children, years 7-9 and 5:30pm high school aged children, years 10-12.

During sign on time slots there will be games running on both courts as a cost of $5. Anyone unable to attend the sign on day and wish to play or for more information email lismorebasketball@bigpond.com.

FOOTBALL

Byron Bay FC - Juniors welcome on Saturday 9am-noon 3rd and 10 February at the club, men's from Jan 30 from 6.30pm and women on Wednesday 24 Jan from 5.30pm.

Casino RSM Cobras FC - Come along on Saturday 10, 17,14 February for players of ages at the RSM Club 9.3am to 2pm. More information go to the club's FB page or call 0429626 370.

Dunoon United FC - From February 1st the club is accepting online sign-ups and will shortly host come-and-try sessions for seniors and other grades as from January 21. More information at https://dunoonunitedfc.org/

Eureka FC - All ages welcome! Sign-on day February 10 between 10am - 1pm at the club which is looking at forming some all-girls teams across all ages groups and divisions. New players, juniors and seniors from U6 through to senior men and women. Contact www.eurekafc.sportingpulse.net

Kyogle FC - Interested juniors and seniors contact kyoglefc@ffnc.net.au or 0418 264 968 and men, women and juniors all welcome.

Lismore Richmond Rovers FC - First three Fridays 5.30-7pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm but sign-up online first via http://www.roverslismore.org/ then come down to the clubhouse.

Lismore Thistles - Invite ll interested players to a walk-in at the club house or online registration from February 1st via http://www.lismorethistles.com.au/members/

Lismore Workers FC - Sign-on for juniors and seniors will be at the LWFC clubhouse, Brewster St on Thursday 8th February @ 5pm to 7pm, Saturday 10th February @ 9am to noon, Thursday 15th February @ 5pm to 7pm and Saturday 17th February @ 9am to noon. Fees will remain unchanged from 2017 season. EFTPOS facilities and a limited range of shorts, socks and club merchandise will be available.

Mullumbuimby Brunswick Valley FC - New and returning members welcome to to contact the club via FB or info@mbvfc.com.au or 04223 648 540.

Nimbin Headers Sports Club - Sign on for all ages and divisions Saturdays February 3 and 17 at the clubhouse from 9am to 4pm. More information got to their FB page.

Woodburn Wolves - 2018 will be a big year for the World Game and registrations will open on Thursday 1st February. More information at woodburnwolves@ffnc.net.au

NETBALL

The 2018 season is just around the corner and this fun, fast and furious game has clubs seeking new players.

Lismore Bundjalarms Netball - Sign on day Saturday 20th January at GSAC 10am - 11:30am. For further details please contact their Facebook page.

Daleys Netball - Sign on day will be on Thursday 8th February 2018 at the Lismore Netball Clubhouse 4pm - 6pm and they are set up for online registrations. Further details please contact their Facebook page.

Woodlawn Netball - Sign on days Saturday 3rd and 10th February at the Rous Hotel, Lismore 10:30am - 12:30pm. Please contact Woodlawn Netball through their Facebook page for further details.

Goonellabah Netball - Send a message to the Goonellabah Netball club Facebook page or 0413936183 for further details.

Lismore Workers Netball - Sign on day at Lismore Shopping Square on Sunday February 18, just near Optus and EB Games 8am - 3 pm. Message Lismore Workers for further details through their Facebook page.

Summerlanders Netball - Sign on day Saturday 3rd February from 9am - 12pm at the netball clubhouse and they are set up for all online registrations. Email Summerlandersnetball@gmail.com or send a message to their Facebook page.

SCU Netball - More information is available on their Facebook page SCU netty rats.

