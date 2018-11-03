Good riddance to gender on birth certificates, I say

If gender bothers people so much they can always shout their own loud and proud. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

If gender bothers people so much they can always shout their own loud and proud. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

REMEMBER when they stopped putting your gender on your driver's licence?

No, me neither, because it doesn't impact my day to day life one little bit.

Now imagine if your birth certificate didn't have your gender on it.

Of course it's recorded, but if you're applying for a job or maybe even a rental property your prospective employer or landlord won't be able to see your gender at birth.

Does that bother you?

If you answered yes you need to sort your life out, or at least your priorities.

What do you care if your gender isn't plastered everywhere for people to see?

Estimates vary on how many people are gender diverse, but almost two per cent of people are intersex.

Recently, it was revealed that Tasmania was set to be the first Australian state to completely remove gender from birth certificates.

It's been described as a step forward for the state's transgender residents because it would mean transgender people would be able go about tasks where they have to prove their identity, such as applying for jobs, without being forced to disclose their transgender status.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote in Tasmania's lower house next month.

Predictably the news has been met with vicious opposition from the kind of people who love to get bothered by things that don't affect them and take to Facebook to share their views.

Like Susan, who says that modern names have made a tricky situation trickier.

"We need this on our certificates more now than ever with people naming boys with girls name and the other way round".

I suggest that in most cases just looking at someone is enough to determine which sex they identify with and if it isn't and you really MUST know; just ask.

Then there's Pete, who is worried that doctors won't be able to save your life if you wind up in emergency without your birth certificate stating your birth gender.

Look, I'm certainly no doctor, but I feel like successful resuscitation does not hinge on the doctor's ability to correctly identify your gender.

And if it does we've got bigger fish to fry than what is written on your birth certificate.

Plus, who the hell carries around their birth certificates anyway, Pete?

Intersex and transgender issues may be a hot topic, but there’s a lot less to fear than people think. Picture: supplied

Maureen wants people to think of our poor emergency services.

"What about horrific house fires where it's impossible to tell someone's gender, how do you identify them?".

Generally not through their genitalia, Maureen.

If someone is burnt to a crisp in a house fire chances are their birth certificate will also be toast - haven't you ever watched CSI? They use dental records to work out who people are in cases like that.

I have no doubt that genders will be removed from all official documents in the future and I couldn't care less.

I don't need a piece of paper to tell me what gender I identify with and I don't fear that any potential children I have will grow up having a crisis of confidence in who they are because of a bureaucratic system.

If really bothers you so much just grab a Nikko and write your gender on whatever official documents you want.

Whatever makes you feel better.

Jill Poulsen is a columnist for the Courier-Mail.

@jill_poulsen