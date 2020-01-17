Menu
at the Ballina Cup held at the Ballina Jockey Club. Marc Stapelberg
News

Famous jockey makes rare appearance at Ballina Cup

Mitchell Craig
by
17th Jan 2020 3:20 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
UPDATE, 4.10pm: MELBOURNE Cup-winning jockey Chris Munce has made a rare appearance on the Northern Rivers at the Ballina Jockey Club Summer Cup today.

Munce grew up at Casino and Lismore and has been a trainer since 2015.

He has five-year-old mare Smartypy in the $65,000 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup at 4.55pm.

"It's always good to come back home and try to win one of the local cups," Munce said.

"Things haven't changed too much here and this would be my first cup win (at Ballina) if it happens.

"You have to have the right horse to bring at the right time and hopefully this is the right one for us today.

"She  (Smartypy) has given me every indication that she'll run well.

"The cup is very open and she's one of many that has a decent chance."

Munce only raced in the Ballina Cup once with a fifth-placed finish on the Bevan Laming-trained Desert Chill in 1994.

He won the Melbourne Cup on Jezabeel in 1998.

Danielle shaw, of Ipswich, wearing bright summer colours at this year's Ballina Cup.
Danielle shaw, of Ipswich, wearing bright summer colours at this year's Ballina Cup. Marc Stapelberg

 

Original story: THE sky has cleared and there is still plenty of racing to come at the Ballina Jockey Club ahead of the $65,000 Summer Cup.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram was happy with the early turnout as punters continue to roll in.

"It's a good crowd despite that early rain and we've already had some decent racing," Bertram said.

"We've only had three races so there's still plenty of time for people to come down here.

"It's going to be a fantastic afternoon and we've got plenty happening."

Lismore Northern Star

