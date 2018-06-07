'Good people make bad choices': Geoff Huegill on wife, Sara

FORMER swimming champion Geoff Huegill's wife, Sara, will front Byron Bay local court today after she was arrested last month for allegedly shoplifting a $2500 pair of pants from a luxury boutique in Byron Bay. The former self-employed publicist and mother-of-two was accused of stealing the trousers from Island Luxe in Byron Bay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

NSW Police confirmed police from the Mounted Unit arrested a 34-year-old woman on Fletcher Street at Byron Bay over an alleged theft on a weekend in May.

"A police spokeswoman said she was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for shoplifting," it was reported.

They confirmed property was recovered and returned, but wouldn't disclose further details about the item.

Her husband has since addressed the issue on his personal Instagram account.

Mr Heugill made the following post yesterday: "At times, good people make poor choices. We all trip over and make mistakes and unfortunately, we let others down. But that doesn't make us bad people.

"There are no excuses for the poor choices, however, when we look back at a moment in time, naturally there are things we would all do differently

"I want to extend my heart felt appreciation to those who have supported us and those who continue to support us in these challenging times.

"For now, my primary focus is to make sure that the health and well-being of my best friend is managed, so she can be the best person she can be for herself and for our family."