Good news, sand is finally coming back to Clarkes Beach

David Faiers, park manager at Reflections Clarkes Beach happy to see the sand returning to the area.

IT'S BACK!

After months away, sand has started to come back to Clarkes Beach.

Reflections Clarkes Beach park manager David Faiers was happy to confirm the sand has started to come back to Clarkes beach from The Pass in the last couple of days.

"The sandbags have done their job, which was to protect the dunes until the sand started to return," he said.

"It's been slowly moving back.

"We have been waiting for months for this to happen," he said.

Mr Faiers said visitors to the park have been enjoying access to a bigger beach during low tide in recent days.

The park remains open and bustling with activity, with a good number of the 109 sites occupied.

"People stayed at the park despite the forecast and they are reaping the benefits," he explained.

Clarkes Beach is gaining sand back: Until now, geofabric sandbags filled with quarried sand have been used to safeguard the dunes, a cafe and the local Reflections Park.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO, Steve Edmonds, said the company had experts monitor the situation to ensure that the park is safe to operate.

"The sandbags that were put in place for emergency work are working very well and are doing their job," he said.

"It is pleasing to see the sand flow moving around in front of the park which will provide extra sand on the beach and ultimately protection from further erosion."

The sandbags are only a short term solution, Mr Edmonds said.

"Reflections is currently working with NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) to put in a Development Application to continue the use of the sandbags, until a long-term coastal management strategy is put in place," he said.

Geofabric sandbags filled with quarried sand were used to protect Clarks Beach at the Reflections Park.

"This body of work is currently being undertaken by Byron Shire Council."

In regards to the area of the Beach Cafe, a spokesman for DPIE Crown Lands confirmed the temporary sandbag wall installed in October is currently being monitored.

"The Department will continue to liaise with the appropriate authorities, including Byron Shire Council and leaseholders."

Byron Shire Council was contacted for comment.

Still, visitors and residents decided to come out and have some fun at the beach.

The work done this year meant some co-ordination among local and state government, as different parts of the area are managed by different agencies:

• Main Beach to Clarkes Beach is managed by council. Council is responsible for ensuring the beach access paths are safe. During erosion events council often closes the paths for safety.

• Byron Beach Cafe is on land that is owned and managed by NSW Crown Lands.

• Reflections Holiday Park at Clarkes Beach is on Crown land that is managed by Reflections. Reflections is responsible for the beach area, to the high tide mark, in front of the holiday park.

• The Pass is in the Cape Byron State Conservation Area that is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

