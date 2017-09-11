Ready to snap up a bargain?

28°
ALL SMILES: Vinnies Lismore shop day co-ordinator Noelene Geraghty with volunteer Pam Cordery, and day co-ordinator Pauline Buckland at the store. Marc Stapelberg
AFTER closing in July to rectify damage caused by the March flooding of Lismore, the Vinnies shop in Magellan Street has finally re-opened its doors to excited customers.

Following eight weeks of building work and internal renovations it was all smiles and congratulations as they prepared to open the doors yesterday.

In front of a crowd of volunteers, staff and dignitaries, the ribbon was cut and cake dished out, signifying the end of a taxing process to fix the extensive water damaged to the well-known charity store.

The shop's layout was extensively redesigned and remodelled, with better display space and a fully restocked store of quality bargain clothing, bedding items, a wide range of kitchen and household goods, toys and books.

St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast president Yvonne Wynen said the revamp meant bargain hunters would now be able to find their favourite items that much quicker.

 

"A lot of structural work was required and this has enabled the creation of a much improved layout and a better environment for both shoppers and our volunteers," she said.

Vinnies Lismore executive officer Michael Timbrell thanked all those who put countless hours into ensuring the shop recovered from the damage that was throughout the store.

"A lot of hard work has gone into this from our team of staff, volunteers and members to help ensure we bring this shop back together again," he said.

"And we now have a shop that is a state of the art retail facility that customers will enjoy and be able to get those bargains that they have always been able to find."

Michelle Anderson, of North Lismore, arrived early and was one of the first customers lined up and ready to grab a bargain.

"We are happy it is open again and have missed the store and its volunteers," she said.

