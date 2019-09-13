Good news for GoT fans with new spin-off

The spin-off will focus on Dany’s ancestors during a time when dragons ruled Westeros. Picture: HBO

A prequel to Game of Thrones has just wrapped filming, but HBO is reportedly planning another spin-off, and it's going to make fans very happy.

First piece of good news; you can expect a lot of dragon action.

Deadline reports HBO is close to giving a pilot order to another GoT prequel, which is set 300 years before the events of the hit fantasy series and is set to focus on the rise and fall of House Targaryen.

It is based on the book Fire & Blood, written by GoT author George R.R. Martin, who is also on-board to produce the project, the website claimed.

Another unnamed prequel, which is set tens of thousands of years before the events of GoT and chronicles the beginning of the White Walkers, has just finished shooting a pilot in Italy.

Written by Jade Goldman, it stars Australian actor Naomi Watts in the lead role as a "socialite with a dark secret".

If it is greenlit - which it no doubt will be - the series is expected to drop some time next year.

But news of this new prequel will be particularly exciting for fans, given it's not too far removed from the characters we have come to know and love.

Game of Thrones, which is available to stream on Foxtel, touched on the fascinating history of House Targaryen, but by the end of the show, which aired its eighth and final season in May, it had almost died out.

The new series will explore the height of the Targaryens' power after Jon Snow and Daenerys' ancestor, Aegon the Conqueror, invaded Westeros with his dragons and united it under the Iron Throne, becoming the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms.

The book details Aegon united the Seven Kingdoms because he predicted Westeros would need to defend itself from the White Walkers.

You can also anticipate some weird incest shenanigans, with Aegon having married both of his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys. And we thought Jon and Dany being aunty and nephew was gross.

Martin wrote a blog post in May confirming there were several other shows in development, hinting one based on Fire & Blood would be one.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Picture: HBO/Foxtel

"We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely," he wrote on his blog.

"Two other shows remain in the script stage but are edging closer.

"What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories."

HBO has not confirmed any details about the Targaryen spin-off.

Fire & Blood, a companion to Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, went on sale in November last year.

Fans have been poring over every detail. One excerpt reveals Silverwing, the dragon belonging to Daenerys's ancestor Queen Alysanne, refuses to cross the Wall.

Dragons. Everywhere. Picture: HBO/Foxtel

The narrative, told from the perspective of Archmaester Gyldayn, reads: "Thrice I flew Silverwing high above Castle Black, and thrice I tried to take her north beyond the Wall,' Alysanne wrote to (King) Jaehaerys, 'but every time she veered back south again and refused to go. Never before has she refused to take me where I wished to go. I laughed about it when I came down again, so the black brothers would not realise anything was amiss, but it troubled me then and it troubles me still."

This links with the theory the dragons have certain gifts when it comes to sensing good and evil, hinting at a looming threat.

"If you read Fire & Blood, you'll know there's definitely a bond between the dragons and their riders and the dragons will not accept just any rider," Martin said. "Some people try to take a dragon wind up being eaten or burned to death instead, so the dragons are terribly fussy about who rides them."