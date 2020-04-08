Menu
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has given the Easter bunny the all clear to carry out his job this weekend.

GOOD NEWS: The Easter Bunny is an 'essential' worker

Aisling Brennan
8th Apr 2020 2:38 PM

WITH Easter fast approaching, one Richmond Valley child was concerned the Easter bunny might not have the authority to move freely across statelines to deliver chocolate.

But thankfully, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has given the beloved creature the all clear to carry out his job this weekend.

While eight-year-old Ollie Fisher from Richmond Valley had written to the premier expressing his gratitude to the hard work being carried out to stop the spread of COVID-19, he did have concerns the Easter bunny might be stopped at the border. 

"I have been a bit worried about one rule that says we can't have visitors anymore," Ollie wrote in his letter to the premier.

"I was wondering if this means that the Easter bunny is not allowed to come on Sunday morning now?

"I can leave hand wash out for him if you say he is allowed to come."

Premier grants Easter bunny access to work this weekend.


Luckily, Ms Berejiklian has taken to social media to explain her decision in granting the Easter bunny the necessary paperwork to do his job this weekend.

"I can confirm the Easter Bunny will definitely be visiting this weekend," she said.

Richmond Police District also added they're support for the "essential" work the Easter bunny does throughout the region.

"To Ollie and all the other kids in the Richmond Valley and Northern Rivers, the Easter bunny will be visiting this Easter break," the police said on social media.

"The Easter bunny has essential work to complete.

"Stay home with your parents this weekend, and stay safe."

