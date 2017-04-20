24°
Opinion

Good intent means we all get home safely: OPINION

Alison Paterson
| 20th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
FUN AND FITNESS: Cycling to work is fun but you must respect all other road users too.
FUN AND FITNESS: Cycling to work is fun but you must respect all other road users too. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LET'S all assume good intent.

By whom? By everyone.

Because let's face it, people can be marvellous.

They are kind, helpful and courteous, but sometimes we don't give them a chance to show these traits.

Perhaps we have grown too defensive, too worried, too scared. We feel we've been hurt by someone or ripped off, so we look for the negative when we should take a breath and relax.

Just because I always ride with my lights on and a fully-reflective vest, I never assume drivers see me.

Cars are bigger than bikes, so I always thank anyone with a smile or a wave when they acknowledges my presence.

As a more senior rider, I'm obviously not as speedy-Gonzales as the usual lycra-clad cyclist, but I know with my lights and reflective gear, I'm bright enough to be on the radar day or night.

This morning when puffing up Ballina Rd to work, I waved to a few people whom I only know through their regular overtaking and being jolly nice with it.

One is an older chap who drives a ute with a dog in the back grinning like it's eaten a horizontal banana.

He's always good for a cheerio. The driver too.

Another is behind the wheel of bus who always very nicely makes sure he gives me extra room in the bike lane when he thunders past.

One lady with a gaggle of kids in the back always takes time to smile, while the silver-haired couple in the retro sports car always say "gidday luv", no matter the weather.

So I don't believe for one instant that all cyclists have white hats and motorists are the enemy.

We all share the road and we all need to look after each other.

So then.

Let's assume the driver in front hasn't seen you.

Assume they are a good person.

Imagine how you'd feel if it was your dad or sister behind the wheel.

Smile, wave, say hello at the lights.

Give way to a pedestrian - now there's a whole other story of forgiveness and assumption. Wave someone through. Maybe they'll ignore you. But maybe they also cycle or their partner, son, sister, wife or aunt is a mad-keen rider.

Maybe your smile will mean they'll drive on feeling a little better about their day.

Because we never really know how everyone around us is feeling or what's going on in their lives.

Maybe they hurtle a mountain bike down trails at Little Italy on the weekends. Or maybe golf or tennis is their thing.

Whatever it is, let's assume everyone on the roads has good intent to drive safely.

And let's do it ourselves.

Because everyone deserves to get home to ones they love.

No matter how many wheels we have.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cycling northern rivers roads opinion

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

THE difference between storm and flood will decide is some businesses re-open or close after the Lismore flood.

Stating the obvious and snag-snobbery after the floods

NO THANKS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Lismore on Monday and did not eat a sausage sandwich.

Who took action and who was a political tourist: you decide

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Visa revamp: Locals get first dibs on jobs

Foreigners to line up behind locals for jobs with 457 visa revamp

Local Partners

Lifesavers set to lower the flags

AFTER an action-packed and demanding season volunteer surf lifesavers will take a break.

Beef Bonanza is back on calendar in Kyogle

TOP QUALITY: Champion Pen of Vealers from Alf Jarrett at a previous Bonanza.

After a two-year hiatus, it's back!

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

IT was the biggest blunder in awards show history but the Logies producers are adamant they won't suffer an Oscars-style stuff-up.

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Try a little Byron Youth Theatre magic

JOIN CLASS: Director of the Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides and students having fun.

TAKE a bite of the local theatre experience

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth's wife talks about Byron Bay

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!