Good golly Grandma, there's four sets of twins

NO-ONE was seeing double, it really was eight for the price of four this week as Rockhampton Mater Hospital welcomed four sets of twins.

It's a far cry from two or three sets of twins normally delivered at the hospital each year.

Michelle Lester and Mark Richardson welcomed a baby boy Asha and Isla a baby girl, Sara Hardgrave welcomed twin girls, Olivia and Grace, Danielle Hart welcomed baby boy Alexander and his little sister Olivia, and Lewis and Hayley Songoro welcomed twin boys Noah and Hunter.

All the babies are fraternal, or non-identical twins, making life a little easier for their parents who have come from Frenchville, Gladstone, Gracemere and Emerald.

Mater Women's Unit nurse manager Sue Nouwens was over the moon to have so many multiple births at the Mater within such a short period of time.

"To host four sets of twins and their parents all within the same week was an absolute joy," Ms Nouwens said.

"Our Special Care Nursery has certainly been a hive of activity for the Women's Unit team and for our new mums, dads and babies who are all doing exceptionally well."

The Mater Women's Unit provides a program tailored to expecting and new mothers, including antenatal classes, mother's morning tea's and meetings post birth where new mums and dads can meet and share their stories and experiences with other new parents.