GOOD BREWS: Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft beer

FEATURING the likes of Stone and Wood, Cape Byron Distillery, craft brewing has found a home in the Northern Rivers region.

Curious Craft owner Rebecca Read said a variety of factors made the region an attractive area for craft brewing.

"I think the lifestyle brings people plus I think it's easier to set-up in terms of cost for people so it's really impressive."

"It's our climate, we're in a big tourism are as well … beer tourism is through the roof, in terms of the area it's a visual thing and also the lifestyle."

"Distillery tours are huge in the region … we have a big resource in our natural resources which attracts breweries like native myrtle or all those sort of things that we're in the growing region for distilleries so the resources here are amazing."

Stone & Wood from Byron Bay is one of Australia’s most popular craft beer brands. Picture: Supplied

The emergence has coincided with an uptake in craft beer with IBISWorld reporting that the craft beer industry has experienced nearly 10 per cent growth in the previous five years.

Ms Read said there had been a positive uptake in local craft beverages by customers in her store.

"Everyday we're getting new customers … a lot of people are coming in and asking for local beers and they're not afraid to try something different."

That passion has been a success for Curious Craft and for the brewing scene in general.

"The great thing about our region is, while we're in a big place we're in a small place in terms of people, but we can have multiple distilleries in town or multiple breweries and everyone helps each other."

Curious Craft is located at shop 20 in the Starcourt arcade in Lismore.