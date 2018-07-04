Good boy: retiring police dog gets a fond farewell

Police Dog Granite enjoys a bone on his last day on the job as a Police Dog before retiring tomorrow. Member for Tweed Heads Geoff Provests and Police Inspector Allcroft looks on.

MOST Northern Rivers residents wouldn't have met him, and most wouldn't want to.

As beautiful as he was, police dog Granite has a mean bite.

And his job has, at times, involved finding those who don't want to be found.

The seven years since he joined the NSW Police Force have seen this dog involved in all manner of police investigations across the Northern Rivers, helping the Tweed Byron and Richmond Police Districts.

The general purpose German shepherd has today called it a day.

Tweed Byron Police District acting crime manager Claudia Allcroft said it was a bittersweet day for local police as they farewelled their furriest officer.

She said Granite had played a vital role in countless jobs over the years.

"He's been involved in numerous high-risk jobs and operations,” she said.

"He's protected our community and our police over the years.

"Some of the offenders have tried to take him on but I can assure you they have all come off second best.”

She said Granite was a "valued team member” who would be sorely missed.

"It is a sad day for the police at Tweed Byron on the retirement of Granite but we all wish him well,” she said.

"He's really been there for us over the years and it's really sad to see him go.”

Granite's handler, Paul, said he was trained in tracking, obedience, agility, searching and criminal apprehension and had put all his skills to use over the past seven years.

"You couldn't ask for a better working dog,” Paul said.

"As soon as he saw me in the work uniform he immediately got excited.

"He loved jumping in the back of the work car and just wanted to get out and help where he could.”

While it's the end of an era for the duo - who have been working side by side throughout that period - they won't be parted.

Granite will, in his retirement, remain part of Paul's family.

"It's been me and him every day. He's part of the family at home and my partner when I go to work,” Paul said.

"He's been a lovely dog and I'm going to love looking after him in retirement.”