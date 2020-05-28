Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig looks at the good, bad and ugly from our Northern Rivers contingent while the NRL season was suspended.
The good: Cameron George
STRONG leadership from the Casino-raised Cameron George in his role as chief executive of the New Zealand Warriors.
George was tasked with getting an overseas team back into Australia and finding a new home base during the coronavirus pandemic.
He got them back into the country on May 3 where they set up at Tamworth for two weeks before moving on to the Central Coast.
The Warriors were initially looking at Lennox Head when they first arrived before settling on Tamworth.
The bad: Brian Kelly
Missed out on his starting centre spot in the Gold Coast Titans team this week in a month where he made headlines for refusing a flu injection.
The Ballina junior and lock Bryce Cartwright were stood down when the Queensland government stepped in, banning players from training and playing before taking a flu jab.
The 23-year-old eventually had the shot six days later when the club gave him a deadline which could have seen him stood down for the rest of the season.
Not being named to play Friday night against the Cowboys was always a chance of happening after missing one week of a limited second preseason.
The ugly: Cody Walker
It was a bad look when a leaked video emerged of Walker kicking a man in the chest while trying to break up a fight when he was home at Casino in December last year.
It turned ugly when it became an extortion attempt and implemented his South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett for not informing the NRL Integrity Unit at the time of the incident.
Walker, 30, was cleared in a NSW police investigation but was handed a two-game ban with a $15,000 suspended fine by the NRL
The club was fined $20,000.