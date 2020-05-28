Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown

Cody Walker was suspended for two games after video emerged of him kicking a man in a street fight at Casino. Photo Dean Lewins

Cody Walker was suspended for two games after video emerged of him kicking a man in a street fight at Casino. Photo Dean Lewins

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig looks at the good, bad and ugly from our Northern Rivers contingent while the NRL season was suspended.

New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo Darren Pateman

The good: Cameron George

STRONG leadership from the Casino-raised Cameron George in his role as chief executive of the New Zealand Warriors.

George was tasked with getting an overseas team back into Australia and finding a new home base during the coronavirus pandemic.

>>> Casino NRL product leads from front in coronavirus crisis

He got them back into the country on May 3 where they set up at Tamworth for two weeks before moving on to the Central Coast.

>>> Warriors backflip on Lennox Head base

The Warriors were initially looking at Lennox Head when they first arrived before settling on Tamworth.

Brian Kelly back training with the Titans after he was stood down for refusing a flu injection. Photo Dave Hunt.

The bad: Brian Kelly

Missed out on his starting centre spot in the Gold Coast Titans team this week in a month where he made headlines for refusing a flu injection.

>>> Flu shot or footy career? Ballina NRL star’s big decision

The Ballina junior and lock Bryce Cartwright were stood down when the Queensland government stepped in, banning players from training and playing before taking a flu jab.

The 23-year-old eventually had the shot six days later when the club gave him a deadline which could have seen him stood down for the rest of the season.

Not being named to play Friday night against the Cowboys was always a chance of happening after missing one week of a limited second preseason.

>>> Ballina NRL star backs down from flu shot controversy

Cody Walker was at the centre of an extortion attempt from a leaked video of a fight in a street at Casino. Photo Dan Himbrechts.

The ugly: Cody Walker

It was a bad look when a leaked video emerged of Walker kicking a man in the chest while trying to break up a fight when he was home at Casino in December last year.

>>> Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

It turned ugly when it became an extortion attempt and implemented his South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett for not informing the NRL Integrity Unit at the time of the incident.

>>> Walker waits for NRL ban over Casino fight video

Walker, 30, was cleared in a NSW police investigation but was handed a two-game ban with a $15,000 suspended fine by the NRL

The club was fined $20,000.