Gonski shortfalls anger Federation

CRUCIAL: The NSW Teachers Federation says public schools are being short-changes millions by the Turnbull Government's Federal Budget.

PUBLIC schools in the electorate of Page are poised to be short- changed $23 million by recent the Federal Budget, the NSW Teachers Federation has revealed in data obtained in a freedom of information request.

Lismore Public School was among the hardest schools hit, set to be short-changed $457,662 over the next two years, according to the analysis released yesterday.

The union said the money was to be provided over the next two years under the Gonski funding agreement signed by the Commonwealth and NSW governments.

The federation's country organiser for the Lismore office, Mark Wheatley, toured state schools in Lismore, Ballina, Bangalow, Byron Bay and Mullumbimby in recent days.

Mr Wheatley said many felt betrayed and disappointed by what seemed to be the Turnbull government's reneging on its Gonski commitment.

"(The government) can either come up with a solution that is good for everybody or continue on their path and suppose face the political consequences down

the track,” Mr Wheatley said.

The NSW Federation of P&C Associations' Terry Tims said North Coast parents had told him they held serious concerns about the continuation of programs and resourcing for their schools.

In a leaked email released by the federation yesterday, State Department of Education secretary Mark Scott told principals not to rely on the Federal Budget allocations "figures for future planning”.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said federal funding for schools had increased every year since the Coalition was elected in 2013.

He said the govern- ment's expenditure for schools would grow by 137% by 2027.