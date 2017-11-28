Gone fishing: Donation helps kids' program

Frogleys Offshore employee Joseph Allan and Wilson Park Public School Year 12 student Lucas Beresford with the fishing gear the school will use for their fishing program.

THE senior students at Wilson Park School will enjoy a new fishing program next year thanks to a donation from the Australian Fishing Trade Association (AFTA).

A representative from Frogley Offshore Joseph Allan presented the students with a couple of fishing rods, tackle kit and fishing hats.

"We are giving a fishing pack donated by AFTA to the children of Wilson Park School,” Mr Allan said.

"The director of our company Michael Starkey is on the board of AFTA and through the generosity of a lot of the wholesalers and importers of tackle into Australia have put together packs together for schools.”

Teacher at Wilson Park School and mother of Joseph, Gail Allan said this contribution will make a huge difference in the lives of their students.

"A lot of these students need activities after school and if we can put in some training and some experience before they leave school then it may be something they can do for the rest of their lives or on the weekend with their families,” Gail said.

"It is a really positive activity and also just the same as any kids getting them away from their technical devices.”

Gail said she turned to her son when after she tried to get a fishing program up and running but nothing eventuated from her efforts.

"I was talking to my son one day and he said he thought there was a kit available through AFTA so that's where it has come from,” she said.

"It looks like we have enough equipment just to do a basic visit to the river or beach just to get started.”

She said a lot of the students were so excited to get the program on its feet.

"Especially the senior ones that know a little bit about fishing and understand the importance of having good activity in their lives.”

Joseph said he felt honoured to be able to gift the students the equipment they need to get the activity running.

"The littlest thing certainly brightens their life, that's for sure,” he said.