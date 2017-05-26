22°
News

Gollan Hotel opens again after flood

Hamish Broome
| 26th May 2017 1:42 PM
The Gollan Hotel one month after the flood in Lismore.
The Gollan Hotel one month after the flood in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE weeks ago rumours were flying that the Gollan Hotel would close permanently after an inccocent Facebook message was misintepreted.

But now, in a stunning turnaround, the historical pub has reopened its bar after a mammoth clean up effort following the March 31 flood.

The floodwaters wreacked havoc on the lower floor of the historical establishment, destroying walls, carpet, pokie machines, and kitchen equipment.

But the premises was insured, and the pub's owners wasted no time in cleaning out the venue and putting down new carpet so the bar could reopen.

The bistro will reopen in coming weeks once "finishing touches” are made.

Lismore Northern Star
'Out of control' teen drug dealer escapes long jail term

'Out of control' teen drug dealer escapes long jail term

TEENAGE Byron Bay drug dealer Flynn Tully Brown has almost certainly escaped a lengthy jail sentence for his crimes.

Higher levee would only make floods worse: Letter

The Button Collective playing along the Bruxner Highway to a family trapped in their house.

John Hayter says Cyclone Debbie wasn't the only one to blame

Gollan Hotel opens again after flood

The Gollan Hotel one month after the flood in Lismore.

The flood couldn't stop the pub

PHOTOS: Beef Week's breakfast with the butchers gets cooking

Max,3, and Sophia,4, Gooding from Casino at Breakfast with the Butchers at Casino Beef Week.

This morning the BBQ's were running hot in the Casino CBD

Local Partners

Paralympian's inspiring Beef Week talk

RESILIENCE and determination were key topics of discussion over morning tea at the Casino Beef Week Ladies High Tea yesterday.

Bonalbo Preschool Turns 40

Early teacher Shirley Moss, Jumbunna Community Preschool director Karen McDermott and current teacher Annika Gray together for the celebrations in Bonalbo.

A huge community celebration for little local preschool

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

TOURING NOW: Australian musician Felix Riebl is coming to the Northern Rivers in June.

Cat Empire frontman brings out his romantic side in solo show

Joseph's biblical return to Ballina

LEADING ROLE: Award-winning actor Brian Pamphilon as Joseph.

Ballina Players upcoming production

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

JUST WHEN you thought you’d all of Bella Hadid’s supermodel figure — she gets her Cannes out on the red carpet of an AIDS gala dinner in France.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Wild and unknown from Sara Tindley

SONGS FROM THE HEART: Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley.

Local singer songwriter unveils new album

Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

TOURING NOW: Australian musician Felix Riebl is coming to the Northern Rivers in June.

Cat Empire frontman brings out his romantic side in solo show

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!