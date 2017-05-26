Gollan Hotel opens again after flood

The Gollan Hotel one month after the flood in Lismore.

THREE weeks ago rumours were flying that the Gollan Hotel would close permanently after an inccocent Facebook message was misintepreted.

But now, in a stunning turnaround, the historical pub has reopened its bar after a mammoth clean up effort following the March 31 flood.

The floodwaters wreacked havoc on the lower floor of the historical establishment, destroying walls, carpet, pokie machines, and kitchen equipment.

But the premises was insured, and the pub's owners wasted no time in cleaning out the venue and putting down new carpet so the bar could reopen.

The bistro will reopen in coming weeks once "finishing touches” are made.