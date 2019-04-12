Golf's top juniors at Ballina

DEFENDING CHAMP: Keely Purdey will look to become the first player in Ballina Junior Masters history to make it back-to-back titles.

A CAPACITY field of 128 young golfers will contest the Ballina Junior Masters this weekend.

For the fifth time, the Ballina Golf Club will host the tournament with many of the nation's top junior golfers competing in the tournament, which follows the Australian Boys and Girls Championships on the Gold Coast.

A new boy will have his name etched on to the Ballina Junior Masters trophy this weekend with defending champion Terry Yoon (Queensland) leaving the junior ranks.

As always, the Queensland contingent is strong at the Greg Norman Junior Masters Qualifier, with Andrew Park, Kaito Chiu and Levi Edkins among the contenders.

Ethan Chambers (The Australian), Jye Halls (Mollymook) and Kai Komulainen have all made the trip north and they will battle it out against plenty of talented locals.

Isaac Outridge (Coolangatta Tweed Heads) and Harvey Remfrey (Ballina) are the pick of the local talent, with more than 20 per cent of the field coming from Northern Rivers clubs.

In the girls division, defending champion Keely Purdey will look to become the first player in Ballina Junior Masters history to make it back-to-back titles.

Purdey defeated Charlotte Perkins (The Australian) by three strokes in the event last year, with both girls deciding to return to a course they obviously enjoyed playing.

They will be up against Korean visitor Min A Yoon, fresh from an impressive performance in the Australian Girls Championship.

The 16-year-old phenomenon is playing on a +5 handicap, making her one of the best junior golfers anywhere in the world.

Annika Boyd (Pymble) has already claimed a junior masters title this year and will look for her second.

The Queensland pair of Haruhi Nakatani and Zoe Maxwell will also be hard to beat.

Play will get under way with the first round tomorrow starting at 7.45am.

The full field will begin early on Monday with a 7.20am shotgun start.