Golfers unite to raise funds for vital hospital equipment

Ray Lindwall, Peter Warren, Dave Seymour, Anthony Magarry and Rebekka Battista at the Our Kids golf day.

NOW in its 15th year, the Sommerville Laundry Lomax Lismore Golf Day has once hosted a great day raising funds for Our Kids.

More than 144 golfers teed off to help the local charity.

Each year the day helps to buy a piece of equipment on the Our Kids Wishlist.

At the moment there is a need for two resuscitaires, one for Lismore Base Hospital and one for Ballina Hospital, they come with a price tag of $20,000 each.

The Local Government Golf Day and the Lismore Our Kids Golf Day united to buy one for the Lismore Base Hospital.

The resuscitaire is an intensive care open crib to resuscitate newborn and babies.

It provides open access for the paediatric medical team while resuscitating the sick little ones when they present at the emergency department.

It is a vital piece of equipment that is lifesaving for sick babies.

The Lismore Our Kids Golf Day also fell on National Bandanna Day which raises funds for teenagers with cancer.

In the spirit of working together and helping others, all golfers donned their bandannas to show their support.

Our Kids Golf Day organiser Peter Warren said: "Working together is what it is all about. We all love golf and we all have children. Coming together helps Our Kids, this allow us buy the equipment that is on the wish list.”

Organiser of the Local Government Golf Day, Anthony Magarry, said: "We all have kids and knowing that we can help our babies when they are so sick and when needing medical treatment and, at the same time enjoy a game of golf, is wonderful.”

If you would like to support Our Kids call Rebekka Battista on 66202705.