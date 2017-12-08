Golfers raise $180,000 in 13 years for Our Kids

Sommerville Laundry Lomax Lismore Golf Day has once again hosted a great day raising $12,000 for Our Kids this year.

Each year the event has a full field and this year was no exception.

Since 2005, more than 140 golfers have teed off and raised $180,000 for Our Kids.

The Our Kids Golf Day started in Lismore by three golf buddies - Peter Warren, Ray Lindwall and David Seymour.

They joined forces 13 years ago to start the Lismore golf day, which has helped purchase a Baselow Emergency Trolley for the Emergency Department, phototherapy lights, a humidicrib, breast pumps for mothers with newborns and phototherapy blankets.

The funds from this year were spent on a vein finder which illuminates a vein making it easier for clinicians to access for IV therapy.

"Each year we have an amazing amount of sponsors who sponsor a team to play, this allows us to raise the funds and buy the equipment that is on the wish list,” Peter Warren said.

"We all have kids and knowing that we can help kids stay local when needing medical treatment and at the same time enjoy a game of golf is wonderful.”

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said the new vein finder will be a great help to the medical team in the Children's Ward at Lismore Base Hospital.