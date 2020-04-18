Golfers are still swinging

GOLFING GALS: Lismore Women's Golf Club member Nola Lobban and club captain Cheryl Booker said following social-distancing guidelines allows their players to enjoy playing the game which is beneficial for physical and mental health. Photo: Alison Paterson

GOLFING GALS: Lismore Women's Golf Club member Nola Lobban and club captain Cheryl Booker said following social-distancing guidelines allows their players to enjoy playing the game which is beneficial for physical and mental health. Photo: Alison Paterson

KEEN golfers are making the most of the strict rules allowing two-person games and said they are more than happy to remain vigilant during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Friday, Lismore Workers Golf Club women’s club captain, Cheryl Booker, said her players were really enjoying the opportunity to get out and have a hit a couple of times a week.

“We had 32 women play on Wednesday, which was wonderful,” Booker said.

“Today we had 10 and numbers are growing each week as more players return.”

Booker said the new rules include playing only in pairs, one person in a cart and the other walking, social distancing and going home straight after a game.

“Our members are happy to abide by these rules,” she said.

Players Robyn Watt and Gwen Robb, who were ahead of Booker and partner Nola Lobban, said they felt so much better for having a hit in the fresh air.

Booker said the work by club professional Peter Jaeger had been exceptional and his tireless efforts have ensured that members could continue to play the game they love so much.

“What Peter has done is really excellent,” she said.

“He is ensuring that all players understand and adhere to the pandemic restrictions in order for us to keep coming here and enjoying our golf.”

Jaeger said he was pleased that members were able to participate in playing games, albeit under quite stringent guidelines.

“Being able to get out and have a hit is really good not just for your physical health, but also your mental health,” he said.

“As long as our members continue to play within the pandemic guidelines, we will do everything we can to assist them to get out onto the greens and keep playing the game we all love.”

Booker said they also appreciated the efforts of head greenkeeper, Josh Straub.

“The greens are sensational,” she said.

“Josh and his team have the place looking wonderful.”

Women’s club president, Jen Cicchinelli, said many of the women had said how good it was for their emotional health to leave their home and walk or drive a cart along the fairway as part of the golfing experience.